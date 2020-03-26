Crime and Courts
Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Nicolas Maduro

US to Charge Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro With Drug Trafficking

By Pete Williams and Tom Winter

Attorney General William Barr will announce the filing of criminal charges against senior officials of the government of Venezuela, including president Nicolas Maduro, accusing them of involvement in the country's illegal drug trafficking, according to senior administration officials.

The U.S. and Maduro have long been at odds over the country's extensive corruption.  The Trump administration backed a leader of the opposition, Juan Guaido, instead of Maduro.  Tensions between the two countries began to deteriorate when Hugo Chavez, Maduro's predecessor, became president in 1999. He villainized the US and other countries he accused of taking advantage of Venezuela.             

Last month, the International Narcotics Control Board said a criminal structure, including parts of the Venezuela government and military, was heavily involved in drug trafficking.  "There are indications that in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, criminal groups have succeeded in infiltrating government security forces, forming an informal network known as the 'Cartel of the Suns' to facilitate the passage of illicit drugs into and out the country."

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

Coronavirus 4 hours ago

NYC Death Toll Spikes 110% in 36 Hours; Supply-Starved Nurses Seen Wearing Trash Bags for Gowns

Coronavirus 6 hours ago

NYC Nurse Who Treated COVID-19 Patients Dies as One Hospital Reports 13 Deaths in 24 Hours

Barr is expected to announce the charges and further U.S. diplomatic sanctions on Venezuela at a mid-morning news conference to be streamed online.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Nicolas MaduroVenezuela
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us