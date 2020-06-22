Crime and Courts

US Army Soldier Allegedly Gave Classified Info to Satanic Neo-Nazi Group, Sources Say

By Pete Williams, Courtney Kube and Jonathan Dienst

A U.S. Army soldier is facing charges they allegedly gave classified military information to a white supremacist group with Satanic leanings.

The charges, expected to be announced later Monday, allege the soldier gave information about U.S. troops stationed overseas to the Order of the Nine Angles (O9A), law enforcement and military officials told NBC News.

The Southern Poverty Law Center has described it as an "occult neo-Nazi" organization, and British lawmakers have called for the group, which was founded there, to be banned.

The UK group Hope Not Hate, in its annual State of Hate report, cited O9A as a major influence on Nazi terror groups both in the United States and Europe.

"O9A seeks to harness supernatural forces and overthrow the alleged 'Nazarene/Magian' (Jewish) influence on society, reduce the population of 'mundanes' through acts of extreme barbarism, and usher in a new imperial aeon (age) ruled by a race of Satanic supermen who would colonise the solar system," the group wrote in this year's report.

