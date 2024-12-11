The 26-year-old Ivy League grad accused of gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on a Manhattan street was carrying a notebook that may lend further insight into his mindset and alleged motivation, two sources familiar with the investigation said Wednesday.

In it, Luigi Mangione allegedly wrote about wanting to target a CEO at a conference with a gun, and preferring that method to other means, like a bomb, to mitigate risk to others, according to the sources.

They said the notebook had writings including: “What do you do? You wack the CEO at the annual parasitic bean-counter convention. It’s targeted, precise, and doesn’t risk innocents.”

Mangione allegedly had the notebook in addition to a three-page document that said in part, "frankly these parasites had it coming," referencing the healthcare industry, a senior law enforcement official briefed on the case has said.

The senior official said a day ago the writings also include alleged claims Mangione acted alone in the killing of the 50-year-old executive, who was gunned down as he walked to a midtown hotel where UnitedHealthcare’s parent company, UnitedHealth Group, was holding its annual investor conference one week ago.

Another line from the 300-word rant allegedly says, "I do apologize for any strife or traumas but it had to be done," according to the senior law enforcement official.

Investigators say the note did call out specifically UnitedHealthcare, as well as the broader healthcare industry in the United States and large corporations in general, senior law enforcement officials say. Those officials say there are concerns that these writings could cause others to act out in a similar capacity.

Earlier Wednesday, a senior law enforcement official said fingerprints taken from Mangione matched some found near the midtown crime scene. It's not clear which items allegedly matched Mangione's fingerprints. Authorities had taken several key pieces of evidence from the area in the hours after the shooting.

Investigators are working to bring Mangione to New York City to face second-degree murder charges in Thompson's death. He is contesting extradition and plans to plead not guilty to charges in New York and Pennyslvania, his lawyer says.

At Tuesday's extradition hearing, defense attorney Thomas Dickey professed outside court, "You can't rush to judgment in this case or any case. He's presumed innocent. Let's not forget that."

WATCH: Suspected UnitedHealthcare CEO shooter shout entering courthouse: ‘It’s an insult to the intelligence of the American people’