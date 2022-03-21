Bronx Carjackers Crash Stolen Car Twice Before Fleeing Into Golf Course: Cops

Police in the Bronx are on the hunt for two men they say stole a car before crashing it twice in early March.

A wild series of crashes started around 3 p.m. on March 7 when two men approached a 28-year-old in Allerton and jacked his car, the NYPD said. They reportedly approached him near Allerton Avenue and Williamsbridge Road where they "simulated a gun" and kicked him out of his car, according to police.

Authorities said the two men hopped inside and took the car for a ride, but quickly crashed into a car stopped at a red light on Hutchinson Parkway.

The duo sped off and immediately crashed into Trump Golf Links, a golf course nearby, police said. That's when they ditched the car and ran off into the golf course.

The 33-year-old woman who was driving the car that was struck at the red light refused medical attention, according to the department.

Images of the suspects were released late Sunday by the NYPD in hopes of tracking down new information.