Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
hit-and-run

Bronx Carjackers Crash Stolen Car Twice Before Fleeing Into Golf Course: Cops

NYPD

Police in the Bronx are on the hunt for two men they say stole a car before crashing it twice in early March.

A wild series of crashes started around 3 p.m. on March 7 when two men approached a 28-year-old in Allerton and jacked his car, the NYPD said. They reportedly approached him near Allerton Avenue and Williamsbridge Road where they "simulated a gun" and kicked him out of his car, according to police.

Authorities said the two men hopped inside and took the car for a ride, but quickly crashed into a car stopped at a red light on Hutchinson Parkway.

The duo sped off and immediately crashed into Trump Golf Links, a golf course nearby, police said. That's when they ditched the car and ran off into the golf course.

The 33-year-old woman who was driving the car that was struck at the red light refused medical attention, according to the department.

Images of the suspects were released late Sunday by the NYPD in hopes of tracking down new information.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

hit-and-runNYPDBronxgolf course
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us