Two Killed in Triple Shooting at Staten Island Home; One Man in Custody

At least two people have died in a triple shooting on Staten Island, and a man is in police custody, the NYPD said.

The shooting occurred just after 5 p.m. at a residence on Grandview Drive in the Mariners Harbor neighborhood, fire officials said. When first responders arrived at the scene, three victims were found with gunshots wounds, according to police.

Two of those people, a 47-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman, were both later pronounced dead. A 43-year-old woman was being treated for her injuries as well, the NYPD said.

A man was taken into custody, but a motive for the shooting was not immediately clear. An investigation is ongoing.