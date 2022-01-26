Crime and Courts

Garden State Parkway

Two Juveniles Charged With Arson for Fire That Closed Garden State Parkway for Hours

The investigation also found that the two minors recently burglarized a building owned by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority near a commuter lot in the area

Police have arrested and charged two juveniles for allegedly starting the brush fire that shut down a section of the Garden State Parkway for about 10 hours last week evening, State Police said Wednesday.

Troopers initially responded to a report of the fire near milepost 91 in Brick Township around 5 p.m. on Jan. 19. The preliminary investigation found that several individuals started the fire in a draining culvert that runs underneath the highway from the 91 north entrance ramp to the 91 south entrance ramp.

Smoke quickly billowed around, forcing authorities to close the area because it became too dangerous for drivers. Chopper 4 flew over the area, and fires could be seen burning on both sides of the parkway and in the median.

The suspects were seen running into the Evergreen Woods Park Apartment Complex, which runs parallel to the parkway, after starting the fire, officials said. After an investigation, two juveniles were arrested on Tuesday and charged with arson, burglary and criminal mischief among other charges.

The investigation also found that the two minors recently burglarized a building owned by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority near a commuter lot in the area. The two were released pending a future court date.

Because the two are under the age of 18, police are not identifying the suspects.

