Trio of Thieves Strike 12 Phone Stores Across 3 NYC Boroughs: Police

Officials estimate the value of the stolen goods total more than $16,000

The NYPD says three teenaged boys are behind a months-long string of robberies that span across three separate boroughs in New York City.

From the mid-September through mid-October, police say three teens stole from at least 12 different Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile stores.

The first reported robbery occurred on Sept. 11 with the most recent incident on Oct. 13, police said. They allegedly hit stores in Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx, according to police reports.

Among the items reported stolen, authorities say the thieves got away with at least seven Apple watches, 14 iPhones, and a Samsung Galaxy phone.

Officials estimate the value of the stolen goods total more than $16,000.

Police estimate each of the thieves connected to the string of robberies is between 16 and 18 years of age.

Surveillance images of the three teens were released with accompanying video over the weekend. Police say their investigation is ongoing.

