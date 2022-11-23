Trio of Thieves Steal $16,000 Worth of Fragrances from Long Island Ulta Store: Police

For this trio, it appears robbery just made scents for them.

Three men stole an estimated $16,000 worth of fragrances from a beauty store on Long Island, according to police.

The heist took place on Oct. 20 just before 8:30 p.m. at the Ulta store on Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack, police in Suffolk County said. It was not immediately clear how the alleged robbers got inside the store, but once they were in, they made off with thousands of dollars in products.

The thieving trio then took off in a dark-colored four-door sedan, Suffolk County police said. An investigation is ongoing.

A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS