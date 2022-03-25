Crime and Courts

Toddler Shot Coming Out of Brooklyn Daycare: NYPD

By Myles Miller

A 3-year-old boy was shot Friday evening outside of a Brooklyn daycare, an NYPD spokesperson said.

The investigation is still in its early stages, but officials said police rushed to the Brownsville scene where officers picked up the boy and rushed him to Brookdale Hospital in their cruiser.

His condition wasn't immediately known, but police officials believe he was struck in the shoulder.

NYPD officials say they're looking for a male suspect who opened fire outside the location on Riverdale Avenue.

There were no additional details on a possible suspect.

