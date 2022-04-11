Crime and Courts

Suffolk County

Thieves Walk Off With Box of Gold Bars and Collectibles at Long Island Coin Show

Suffolk County Police

Police are investigating after a pair of thieves allegedly swiped a box of gold bars, collectibles and cash from a coin show on Long Island.

The dastardly duo struck after a vendor at the Melville Coin, Stamp and Collectable Show left the box with an acquaintance around 2 p.m. on Sunday while packing up. A woman then pulled the man to the side and distracted him, while another man approached the table, took the box and walked out of the room, according to Suffolk County police.

The man and woman then left the building together, driving away in a small black SUV, which was waiting outside the venue with a man behind the wheel, police said. The alleged bandits drove away north on Broadhollow Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Suffolk County Police Department's Second Squad Detectives at (631)-854-8252 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-229-TIPS.

