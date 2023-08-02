‘They killed him right in front of me': Friends mourn dancer stabbed at NYC gas station

What to Know A man dancing at a gas station in Brooklyn was stabbed to death after a dispute broke out between two groups Saturday night -- and a 17-year-old is now being sought in connection to the shocking death of dancer O’Shea Sibley.

Law enforcement sources have identified the suspect as a teen who remains at large.

Those who knew Sibley as a talented dancer and certainly a friend, have no doubt that his murder was a hate crime.

The teen sought in connection to the shocking death of dancer O'Shea Sibley remains in the wind, all while his friends try to piece together how they lost the man in a tragic stabbing at a Brooklyn gas station.

Sibley, 28, worked professionally as a dancer in New York and Philadelphia, and belonged to several dance troupes in the region. He was vogueing and dancing to music from Beyoncé Saturday night when he was approached by a group of men who witnesses have said told him to stop.

Witnesses have said that group didn't like that Sibley and his friends were dancing and started making derogatory comments about them being gay.

Later, police said a 17-year-old in a black shirt and red shorts pulled out a knife and stabbed Sibley in the chest. Police say the killing is being investigated as a potential hate crime.

In a heartbreaking video posted to Facebook, Otis Pena recounts the final moments of his friend's life.

"They killed him right in front of me," Pena said. “I see him wobbling and I had to run to him and hold his wound as blood is dripping on my hands, as blood is on my clothes."

"This young man's death is horrific and really just shows the state of being an LGBTQ person in America today," Tony Morrison, senior director of communications at GLAAD, said.

Morrison said the killing underscores a rise in violence against members of the LGBTQ community nationwide.

"We've seen harassment, vandalism, and it's now manifesting in physical harm -- in this case death," Morrison said.

Friends remember Sibley as a talented professional dancer. He danced with Ailey Extension, which released a statement calling Sibley a "cherished and devoted participant" of their classes, and who brought an "incredible energy."

“O’Shae was a cherished and devoted participant in our Ailey Extension program of dance classes. He had incredible energy in the studio and instructors and fellow students held him in high esteem.”

There will be a memorial service for Sibley at the LBGT Community Center in the West Village on Saturday evening from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.