Staten Island

Teen stabbed to death by 13-year-old while riding bus in NYC: Sources

A teen is in custody in connection to the deadly encounter

By NBC New York Staff

A 13-year-old boy was stabbed to death while on a bus on Staten Island, law enforcement sources say.

The incident took place near the vicinity of Hylan Boulevard and Littlefield Avenue in the Eltingville section of Staten Island Friday shortly before 2:30 p.m.

The 13-year-old was apparently stabbed multiple times in the abdomen. He was taken to Staten Island University South Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to sources, another 13-year-old is in custody in connection to the stabbing.

It remains unclear what lead to the violent incident.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

