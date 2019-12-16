Teen Shot and Killed Following Dispute on Staten Island: Police

A teenager was shot and killed in Staten Island after getting into a dispute with others, police said.

Law enforcement got a call after 7 p.m. Monday about a shooting on Castleton Avenue in West Brighton, police said. First responders found a 16-year-old shot in the abdomen, according to police, and was rushed to nearby Richmond University Medical Center.

He later died at the hospital.

Police believe the shooting appears to have stemmed from a dispute the victim, who official think lives in the area, had with others.

The suspect is still on the run, police said.