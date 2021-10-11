Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Bronx

Teen Seen Walking Street With Gun Wanted in NYC Playground Shooting

A teenaged victim suffered a gunshot to his left knee, police say

A video image appears to show a teenaged individual carrying a gun in the Bronx.

A teenaged boy seen on video walking through a Bronx street holding a firearm is wanted by police in connection to last week's playground shooting of a 13-year-old boy.

Police say gun violence sent the 13-year-old victim to a hospital after a fight broke out inside Hunts Point Playground on Oct. 7. EMS transported the boy to a hospital in Harlem with a gunshot wound to his left knee.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The shot was fired around 5:30 p.m. following what verbal argument at the playground, according to police.

The search is now underway for several young individuals wanted in connection to the shooting. Police say the alleged shooter fled the playground with four others who are all wanted for questioning.

News

Brooklyn 6 hours ago

5 Hurt as Fire Breaks Out on Boats Docked in Brooklyn Marina

New York State Police 2 hours ago

State Police Identify Pilot Killed in NY Helicopter Crash

Police released video over the weekend appearing to show the young gunman walking on a street carrying the gun in broad daylight. He's described as 4'7", and 110 pounds and between the ages of 11 and 13. Police say he was last seen wearing a black New Balance sweatshirt, a black t-shirt with white lettering, blue jeans and black sneakers.

A second individual wanted for questioning was captured on video riding a bike. He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, light colored jeans, multicolored sneakers and a black fanny pack.

The police investigation is ongoing.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

BronxNYPDgun violenceHunts Point
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us