Upper East Side

Taxi Driver's Erratic NYC Ride Ends in Bank, Sends 2 to Hospital: Cops

A taxi driver's attempted getaway ended in destruction after crashing into scaffolding and a bank on the Upper East Side.

The driver was fleeing from a collision with another taxi at 79th Street and 5th Avenue, police said.

It took only two blocks before witnesses said the taxi jumped the curb at a high rate of speed and crashed into the Chase Bank on 3rd Avenue.

The other taxi involved in the earlier collision followed after the driver and called 911, police said.

Both taxi operators were taken to hospitals in the area to be treated for injuries.

Police said the fleeing driver was taken to the hospital with charges pending.

