Suspect In American Dream Mall Shooting Arrested, Faces Attempted Murder Charge

A Brooklyn man was arrested and charged in connection to a shooting that temporarily shut down the American Dream Mall in New Jersey earlier in April

New Jersey State Police said that 20-year-old Anwar Stuart shot a man during an attempted robbery inside the East Rutherford megamall during the evening of April 7. A preliminary investigation determined the shooting occurred on the second floor of the mall, state police said previously.

Troopers who arrived at the scene, one man was found with a gunshot wound. The 37-year-old victim was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The American Dream Mall was placed on lockdown temporarily and led to a significant police response, but was reopened for shoppers on Friday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

There was a shooting at American dream mall. Man shot in his chest 2 times. The scariest thing that has ever happened to me. pic.twitter.com/UWasdTYPJS — isa (@xo_Bella) April 7, 2022

Detectives determined that the shooting stemmed from an attempted robbery. Stuart was arrested Monday at his home in Brooklyn by officers from the NJ State Police, NYPD and U.S. Marshalls Service/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Stuart was charged with attempted murder, attempted robbery, conspiracy and weapon possession charges. He was held at Rikers Island before being extradited to New Jersey.

An investigation remains ongoing.