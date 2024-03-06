Suspect charged with hate crimes for anti-gay slashing on A train at Penn Station: NYPD

A suspect was arrested and charged with hate crimes in connection with a slashing aboard the subway in Manhattan in which he made anti-LGBTQ remarks toward the victim, according to police.

Milton Hamlin was on a northbound A train approaching Penn Station around 11 p.m. Friday when he went up to a 27-year-old man and made the anti-gay comments, police said. He then took out a box cutter and cut the victim, police said, and stayed on the train.

The victim in the slashing was taken to Bellevue and was expected to recover.

Hamlin, of the Bronx, was arrested on Tuesday. The 46-year-old faces hate crime charges for assault and menacing. Attorney information for Hamlin was not immediately clear. He was awaiting arraignment on Wednesday.

According to law enforcement sources, Hamlin had nine prior arrests for a variety of infractions including drugs, robbery, grand larceny, assault and sex crimes.