Suspect Attacks Girlfriend With Hammer in NY Hotel, Arrested After Highway Crash: Police

A man was arrested after he attacked his girlfriend with a hammer while she was showering inside a New York hotel room, then crashed his car as officers chased after him, according to police.

Police were initially called to the Tappan Zee Hotel in Rockland County just after 5 a.m. Monday after reports of a woman screaming. The officers found a woman who had suffered cuts to her head, and provided medical help until EMS arrived.

The woman told police that her boyfriend started hitting her in the head with a hammer as she was in the shower. She was able to get out of the room and get help from hotel staff, who called 911, according to Clarkstown Police.

The suspect, 46-year-old Todd Humphrey, was no longer there, and police put out an alert to be on the lookout for him. Humphrey was spotted around 1:30 p.m. by New York State Police up in Putnam County, and the officers pursued his vehicle.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police said that Humphrey ended up crashing his car while on I-84 in Newburgh, and he was taken into custody after suffering minor injuries in the crash. A driver of another car also had minor injuries, according to police.

Humphrey was charged with attempted murder and assault, and more charges are expected to be added, including those stemming from the chase with the state police. Attorney information for Humphrey was not immediately clear.