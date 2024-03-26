2 students shot outside high school in Newark

Two students were shot near a high school in Newark Tuesday afternoon, a city official said.

Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said that the shooting took place around 2:46 p.m. outside West Side High School located on South Orange Avenue. School officials said that it took place at dismissal.

Police received a call of a shooting and when officers arrived on scene they found a 17-year-old boy, who is a West Side High School student, and a 15-year-old victim shot. Both victims have been transported to University Hospital.

The 17-year-old is reportedly in critical condition, Fragé said. The second victim is stable.

An investigation is ongoing.

Newark Public Schools released a statement following the shooting saying: "A shooting incident occurred outside West Side High School at dismissal. The NPD has launched an investigation and we are cooperating with law enforcement authorities. Our primary concern remains the safety and well-being of our students and staff."

