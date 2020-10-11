Crime and Courts

Mahwah

Student From New Jersey Killed in Shooting Near Ohio University Campus

An Ohio State University student from New Jersey was killed in an early morning shooting near campus, authorities said.

Columbus police were dispatched shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday to a reported shooting in an alley and found a man with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene, the university’s public safety department said.

Authorities identified the victim as 23-year-old Ohio State student Chase Meola, a fifth-year marketing major from Mahwah, New Jersey.

“The Ohio State University community is in mourning, and our deepest condolences and support go to the family and friends of Chase," the university public safety department said, adding that counseling services were available for students and staff.

Officials said reports indicated that some people were asked to leave a house party in the area and an altercation occurred outside.

Columbus police said an 18-year-old suspect was in custody and was charged with murder. It's unclear whether he has an attorney and a listed number in his name couldn't be found Sunday.

Columbus police are investigating. Anyone with information was asked to call investigators.

