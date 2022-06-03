Sleeping Subway Rider Slashed Across Face at Times Square Station: Police

A man sleeping on the subway was slashed across the face after an altercation with another rider over noise while at one of the most-widely used stations in NYC, according to police.

The 31-year-old victim had been asleep aboard a northbound 2 train at the 42nd Street-Times Square stop in midtown Manhattan just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said. When another man started making noise on the subway, the victim became irate and the two started yelling at each other.

The other man then pulled out a small razor blade or box cutter, and slashed the victim on his lip and the left side of his face, police said. He then took off, running up the stairs in an unknown direction.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene. The suspect is believed to be in his early to mid 30s, about 5'9 with a slim build and short black hair. He was wearing a blue shirt, black pants and a black, red and white jacket.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident or the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).