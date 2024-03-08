Pair of robbers steal $100K in goods during armed Bronx jewelry store heist: Police

Two robbers made off with about $100,000 in jewelry during an armed heist in the Bronx, according to police.

The dastardly duo walked into a jewelry store on East Fordham Road just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, police said. Both men allegedly took out guns and demanded the worker inside the shop to hand over merchandise.

After securing their loot, the pair ran off from the store. The employee was not hurt during the scary incident.

Both suspects were said to be wearing black hoodies and black facemasks during the robbery, police said. One was wearing black pants and black sneakers, while the other sported gray pants and white sneakers.

