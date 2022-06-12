Crime and Courts

Governors Ball

Rapper Roddy Ricch Arrested Trying to Enter Governors Ball With Loaded Gun: NYPD

Roddy Ricch was arrested on gun charges Saturday night, hours before he was scheduled to take the stage at Governors Ball.

The NYPD said the 23-year-old was arrested after a security check of his tour bus revealed a gun under a seat and large capacity magazine.

The Los Angeles-based rapper was in town for this weekend's Governors Ball, where he was set to perform Saturday in a lineup that included Halsey, Tove Lo, Flume, Shaquille O'Neal and more.

"Unfortunately Roddy Ricch is no longer performing today," the festival's official Twitter account announced just after 7 p.m. Saturday.

"The Box" singer was slapped with multiple gun charges, along with two other men from New York.

