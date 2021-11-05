Crime and Courts

Fetty Wap

Rapper Fetty Wap Released on $500K Bond Following NYC Arrest on Federal Drug Charges

The FBI arrested the well-known rapper on Oct. 28, with prosecutors alleging that he was a "kilogram-level redistributor" for a drug ring that moved more than 100 kilos of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and crack

By Jonathan Dienst and Tom Winter

Fetty Wap
Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Rapper Fetty Wap was released from custody on $500,000 bond Friday, the prosecutor's office said, after his arrest last week on federal drug charges in New York City.

The rapper, whose real name is William Junior Maxwell II, was arrested at Citi Field on Oct. 28 after an indictment alleged that the New Jersey-born artist was part of a nationwide drug trafficking ring. Prosecutors said he was a "kilogram-level redistributor" for a drug ring that moved more than 100 kilos of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and crack.

As part of his release, Maxwell will be subject to GPS monitoring and random drug testing, and must surrender his passport.

A total of six people were charged, including a New Jersey correction officer. The other five were separately arrested over the last month and were all ordered detained pending trial. All six face one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances, and all of the defendants except for Maxwell also face firearms charges.

"As alleged, the defendants transported, distributed and sold more than 100 kilograms of deadly and addictive drugs, including heroin and fentanyl, on Long Island, deliberately contributing to the opioid epidemic that has devastated our communities and taken too many lives," Brookyn U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said in a statement.

The 30-year-old Paterson native, who lost an eye to glaucoma as a child, has had a troubled life. His brother was killed in their hometown a year ago, and his 4-year-old daughter died earlier this summer.

Maxwell was previously arrested on assault charges in Las Vegas in 2019 and DUI charges in New York in 2017.

Best known for singles like "Trap Queen" and "My Way," the two-time Grammy nominee released his newest project, "The Butterfly Effect", just last week.

