Queens Man Raped 13-Year-Old Girl on Long Island He Met on Snapchat: Police

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a teen girl on a Long Island playground after meeting the 13-year-old on a popular social media app.

Andrew Ramsaroop was arrested Friday evening on charges of rape, criminal sexual act and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

The 30-year-old Queens man is accused of meeting the teenage victim and her friend at Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove on May 13. Police said he tried to get both girls into his car but they refused.

Later that same day, Ramsaroop met the 13-year-old victim at a playground in Hauppauge where he raped her, police said.

Authorities learned of the alleged assault after the girl reported the incident to a school official. The man originally met the girl over Snapchat, police said.

Ramsaroop was scheduled for arraignment in Central Islip on Saturday.

Contact information for his attorney was not immediately known.