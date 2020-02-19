Crime and Courts
Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Crime and Courts

Prosecutors: NJ Woman Fatally Stabs Mom During Domestic Dispute

Generic police lights flashing
NBC News

File photo of police lights.

" data-ellipsis="false">

What to Know

  • A woman who fatally stabbed her mother during an argument at their northern New Jersey home has been charged with murder, authorities said
  • Malika Jones, 22, also faces two weapons counts stemming from the slaying in Rahway, the Union County Prosecutor's Office announced Tuesday
  • Rahway police responding to reports of a domestic dispute found Inell Jones, 57, in the family's home around 3 p.m. Sunday. She was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later, and her daughter was soon taken into custody

A woman who fatally stabbed her mother during an argument at their northern New Jersey home has been charged with murder, authorities said.

Malika Jones, 22, also faces two weapons counts stemming from the slaying in Rahway, the Union County Prosecutor's Office announced Tuesday. Jones remains in custody pending a detention hearing, and it wasn't known if she's retained an attorney.

Convictions on criminal charges like the one she is facing are commonly punishable by terms of up to life in state prison, according to prosecutors.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

transportation 4 hours ago

MTA Confident Congestion Pricing Will Happen as Agency Goes Back and Forth With Feds

Tessa Majors 4 hours ago

14-Year-Old Suspect in Barnard College Student Death to Face Judge Wednesday as Adult

Rahway police responding to reports of a domestic dispute found Inell Jones, 57, in the family's home around 3 p.m. Sunday. She was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later, and her daughter was soon taken into custody.

Authorities have not said what the two women were arguing about.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright NBC New York/Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsNew JerseystabbingInvestigationRahway
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us