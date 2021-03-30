Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
New York City

Police Probe Fatal Shooting on East Harlem Basketball Court

Shutterstock

A man was fatally shot on a Manhattan basketball court, police said Tuesday.

Officers responded to a 911 call shortly after 11 p.m. Monday and found the 29-year old victim lying on the basketball court at Poor Richard’s Playground in East Harlem, a police spokesperson said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The man had been shot in the torso. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was not immediately released.

News

hate crime 18 hours ago

65-Year-Old Asian Woman Kicked in Stomach, Stomped in Face as NYC Witnesses Stand By

COVID-19 5 hours ago

New York Expands Vaccine Eligibility to Age 30+ as Appointment Headaches Soar

Police have made no arrests.

Poor Richard’s Playground is named after Benjamin Franklin, who used the pen name for his “Poor Richard’s Almanack.”

This article tagged under:

New York CitypoliceshootingEast Harlem
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us