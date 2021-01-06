Crime and Courts

Police: 2 Norwalk Officers Found in Hotel Room While on Duty

  • Two Connecticut police officers are facing criminal charges after they were found together in a hotel room while they were supposed to be on patrol.
  • Norwalk officers Michael Dimeglio and Sara Laudano turned themselves in at police headquarters on Tuesday and were arrested on charges stemming from the Oct. 10 hotel incident, the department announced on Facebook.
  • Information on attorneys for Laudano and Dimeglio wasn’t available. A phone message was left with the president of their union.

Two Connecticut police officers are facing criminal charges after they were found together in a hotel room while they were supposed to be on patrol.

Norwalk officers Michael Dimeglio and Sara Laudano turned themselves in at police headquarters on Tuesday and were arrested on charges stemming from the Oct. 10 hotel incident, the department announced on Facebook.

The two officers were found at the Even Hotel shortly before 1 a.m. after Laudano did not respond to calls over the police radio or her cellphone, police officials said. It is unclear what they were doing at the hotel, but police said they were “not in a condition to respond to calls for service.”

They were arrested Tuesday after an investigation determined that criminal charges were warranted, the officials said.

“While I am appalled at the behavior and conduct that was exhibited by these officers while in an on-duty capacity, I am proud of the professional manner in which the patrol supervisors of this department initiated this complaint and the subsequent criminal investigation conducted by the Detective Division supervisors,” Police Chief Thomas Kulhawik said in the department’s statement.

Laudano, 31, was charged with second-degree larceny, second-degree reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a child. Dimeglio, 38, was charged with second-degree larceny and second-degree reckless endangerment. Police officials did not explain the charges. Police said Wednesday a warrant was not yet available.

Information on attorneys for Laudano and Dimeglio wasn’t available. A phone message was left with the president of their union.

