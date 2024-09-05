‘Park Slope Prowler' caught after string of groping incidents involving women walking alone

A serial groper who was dubbed the "Park Slope Prowler" was caught by police after a string of incidents that terrorized women in Brooklyn.

William Nuesi was arrested Thursday and charged with four counts each of forcible touching and harassment for the incidents that spanned more than a month over the course of the summer, according to police.

Police said the 23-year-old crept up behind his victims — all of them women, walking by themselves — and then grabbed their backsides, according to police. When the women reacted, he ran away.

Police said the alleged groper went after at least four women, with the first reported attack happening on June 25, when he went after a 41-year-old woman near the intersection of First Street and Eighth Avenue in Park Slope.

In August, Nuesi did the same thing to a 39-year-old woman near Eighth Street and Eighth Avenue on Aug 9, then again to a 32-year-old woman walking along Fifth Street and Prospect Park West, police said. Just 24 hours later, he came back to the same spot and allegedly groped another woman, also in her 30s.

Residents of Park Slope took to Reddit to sound the alarm. A woman who says she was attacked by the Park Slope Prowler wrote, "Women, please be careful in this area after dark. This incident felt violent and I believe his crimes will escalate."

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Attorney information for Nuesi was not immediately clear.