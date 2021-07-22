Crime and Courts

NYPD Sergeant Allegedly Targeted by Racial Slurs to Be Indicted Over 2 Arrests: Source

The sergeant surrendered to authorities and is expected to appear in Supreme Court in Manhattan later Thursday

By Jonathan Dienst

An NYPD sergeant is expected to be arraigned later Thursday on an indictment charging him with assault and attempted assault, both misdemeanors, in connection with two arrests captured on video, a source familiar with the investigation tells News 4.

The two cases in question happened months apart, the source said. Both were captured on video -- one via body camera and another via an outside camera.

In at least one case, the suspects were allegedly hurling repeated anti-Asian epithets at the sergeant, who works out of the transit district, the source said.

Also in at least one case: The officer allegedly hit or tried to hit the handcuffed suspect. In another, he allegedly hit or tried to strike a suspect who was in a holding cell at the time, according to the source.

The sergeant surrendered to authorities and is expected to appear in court in Manhattan later Thursday. A spokesperson for the Manhattan district attorney's office declined comment pending an afternoon court hearing.

Spokespeople for the NYPD and the Sergeants Benevolent Association also declined comment.

No other details were immediately available.

