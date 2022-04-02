Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Queens

NYPD: Man Arrested for Swinging Ax Onboard Subway Train

It was a frightening scene after a man began swinging an ax onboard an A train Friday, police said.

According to the NYPD, police received a 911 call of a person acting erratically and swinging the weapon onboard an A train, heading to Rockaway, shortly after 4 p.m.

"It must’ve been a harrowing call for our 911 operator to hear & relay - a report by a straphanger of a man swinging an axe on an A-train. Thankfully with our enhanced deployment, District 23 officers were at the ready, intercepting the moving train & taking the man into custody," NYPD Transit police tweeted Saturday along a photo of the large ax that appeared to be a couple of feet long.

Police responded and canvassed the area before arresting Obadiah Lashley, 27, at Beach 67 St Station. Lashley was apparently still on the A train when he was apprehended.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It is unknown what charges, if any, Lashley faces or if he has an attorney. It is also unclear how many passengers were on the train or if anyone was in immediate danger.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

QueensNew York CityNYPDMTAarrest
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us