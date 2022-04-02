NYPD: Man Arrested for Swinging Ax Onboard Subway Train

It was a frightening scene after a man began swinging an ax onboard an A train Friday, police said.

According to the NYPD, police received a 911 call of a person acting erratically and swinging the weapon onboard an A train, heading to Rockaway, shortly after 4 p.m.

"It must’ve been a harrowing call for our 911 operator to hear & relay - a report by a straphanger of a man swinging an axe on an A-train. Thankfully with our enhanced deployment, District 23 officers were at the ready, intercepting the moving train & taking the man into custody," NYPD Transit police tweeted Saturday along a photo of the large ax that appeared to be a couple of feet long.

Police responded and canvassed the area before arresting Obadiah Lashley, 27, at Beach 67 St Station. Lashley was apparently still on the A train when he was apprehended.

It is unknown what charges, if any, Lashley faces or if he has an attorney. It is also unclear how many passengers were on the train or if anyone was in immediate danger.