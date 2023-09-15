A teenager from the Bronx was sentenced Friday for the broad daylight shooting death of an honor student who was walking home from school when she was killed and two others were hurt, the district attorney announced.

Bronx DA Darcel Clark said that 18-year-old Jeremiah Ryan will serve 15 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder for firing the shots that took the life of Angellyh Yambo within blocks of her high school.

At least six shell casings were recovered from the corner of Saint Ann's Avenue and East 156th Street in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx, where the 16-year-old Yambo was shot in her upper back on April 8, 2022. The bullets pierced her lung and pulmonary artery. The other two students, both 17, were shot in the leg and buttocks.

"The defendant was in a dispute with two men when he fired multiple shots from a 'ghost gun'...His actions ended the life of a beautiful young girl and shattered the lives of the survivors and the families of the victims," said Clark.

The shooting happened outside of the South Bronx Educational Campus, which is home to two schools, Mott Haven Village Prep (where two of the teens attended) and University Heights Secondary School. The third teen went to University Prep Charter High School, a short distance away.

The three students, who police said did not know each other, had recently been let out of school when the shooter opened fire around 1:45 p.m. that afternoon. Video recovered from the area that captured the deadly barrage of gunfire allegedly shows the gunman in a heated exchange with a group of men across the street at the intersection. The senior officials said hand gestures made between the men are "consistent with gang affiliation."

Additional videos tracked the suspect, Ryan, eastbound on East 156th Street where police located him at his residence on East 161th Street. While patrolling outside the home, police witnessed a black bag thrown out of his window. The two senior officials said officers searched the bag and found an unloaded black ghost gun.

Ryan was previously charged with attempted murder as well, but pleaded guilty only to the murder charge.

Three high school students heading home were shot in the Bronx, one died from a gunshot wound to her chest, police said. NBC New York's Adam Harding reports.