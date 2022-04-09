Person of Interest Questioned in Deadly Shooting of Bronx Honor Student

Detectives are closing in on the suspect responsible for opening fire near a Bronx high school Friday afternoon and striking three teenagers, one fatally, walking out after dismissal.

A person of interest was being questioned by police Saturday morning in connection to the rain of bullets that claimed the life of 16-year-old Angellyh Yambo and injured two others, two senior NYPD officials with direct knowledge of the investigation said.

At least six shell casings were recovered from the corner of Saint Ann's Avenue and East 156th Street in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx, where Yambo was shot in the chest. A second 16-year-old girl was shot in the leg and a 17-year-old boy shot in the the buttocks, police said at a press conference. Both are expected to survive.

The three students, who police say were unknown to each other, had recently been let out of school nearby when the shooter opened fire around 1:45 p.m.

“We believe that they are coming from school, that they were headed home,” Deputy Police Chief Timothy McCormack told reporters at a brief news conference.

Video recovered from the area that captured the deadly barrage of gunfire allegedly shows the gunman in a heated exchange with a group of men across the street at the intersection. The senior officials said hand gestures made between the men are "consistent with gang affiliation."

Additional videos track the suspect eastbound on East 156th Street where police located the man at his residence on East 161th Street, the officials said Saturday. Detectives were working to obtain a search warrant for his home.

Police patrolling outside the apartment of the person of interest witnessed a black bag thrown out of his window. The two senior officials said officers searched the bag and found an unloaded black ghost gun.