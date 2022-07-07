NYC Shootings and Murders Are Down, But Overall Crime is Up for 2022: NYPD

Despite making headlines over the July 4th weekend, the NYPD says it is seeing a reduction in gun violence thus far in 2022 compared to last year, with less murders and shooting victims.

However, when it comes to other crimes like robbery, burglary, grand larceny, those are on the rise. On top of that, the department says thousands of New Yorkers are jamming the lines with quality of life calls.

The police department released new citywide crime stats, following a deadly July 4th holiday weekend that saw 58 people get shot, seven of them killed, along with three victims stabbed to death.

"We can say that our strategies are taking hold and that shootings and homicides are down," said NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

The NYPD says compared to this time last year, murders are down by more than 31 percent, with shootings down 24 percent. But grand larceny is up by 41 percent, and robberies up by 36 percent. Burglaries are up by nearly 34 percent.

But some in the city don't share Sewell's optimism, saying it doesn't feel like crime is down.

"We here to tell African Americans and Hispanics stop shooting yourself," said Bishop Gerald Seabrooks, of Brooklyn. Seabrooks led dozens of New Yorkers on a march across the Brooklyn Bridge in an anti-violence campaign.

Also on the rise: recidivism.

"Who are we arresting? The same people we have been arresting for the past couple of years," said NYPD Chief Michael LiPetri.

"We also need to address the perception among criminals that there are no consequences for their action," noted Sewell.

Another dangerous trend: The NYPD says it’s finding those who commit crimes are getting younger and younger, leading Sewell to say that the city needs "all parts of the criminal justice system pulling in the same direction."

The police department said that dispatchers are answering thousands of more quality of life calls. In the latest quarter, 6,000 more New Yorkers dialed 911 to complain about loud disorderly groups, lawlessness, drinking in public. The complaints led to officers writing up 9,000 more summonses.