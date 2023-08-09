NYC man indicted for alleged attempted rape of woman aboard J train

What to Know A 44-year-old man from the Bronx was indicted on various charges in connection to the attempted rape of a woman aboard a J train in June, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. announced Wednesday.

Patrick Robles was indicted for attempting to rape a woman on a northbound J train in the Chambers Street station on June 9 at around 9 p.m., according to court documents and statements.

Patrick Robles was indicted for attempting to rape a woman on a northbound J train in the Chambers Street station on June 9 at around 9 p.m., according to court documents and statements. He was charged with one count of attempted rape in the first degree, one count of attempted criminal sexual act in the first degree, one count of robbery in the second degree, one count of sexual abuse in the first degree and one count of assault in the second degree.

Attorney information for Robles was not immediately available.

According to court documents and statements made on the record, on that night Robles approached a 29-year-old woman on the train with his pants undone and penis exposed. Allegedly, when she attempted to run off the train, he grabbed her by her jacket and pulled her back into the subway car.

Once the subway doors closed, Robles punched the woman in the face multiple times, pinned her down and pulled down her pants. He also allegedly proceeded to take cash from her, after she offered him money to stop the assault.

According to the district attorney, citing court documents, the woman managed to escape the subway at Fulton Street, where a bystander called 911. NYPD officers allegedly identified Robles from surveillance video and later arrested him.

“As alleged, Patrick Robles viciously assaulted, robbed, and attempted to rape a young woman on the subway as she tried to escape the horrifying attack,” Bragg said. “No New Yorker should have to fear riding the subway home. My office will continue to prioritize and prosecute these types of violent attacks.”