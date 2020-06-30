Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Crime and Courts

NYC Man Gets Life Term in Girlfriend's 2017 Beating Death

the judge's stand inside a courtroom with a US flag in the background

What to Know

  • A New York City man has been sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole in the beating death of his girlfriend outside her Pennsylvania home more than three years ago.
  • Edia Lawrence, 21, was convicted in March of second-degree murder, robbery, burglary and related crimes in the March 2017 death of 19-year-old Ahshantianna Johnson in Mount Wolf.
  • Lawrence was sentenced Tuesday to the mandatory life term as well as a consecutive 5- to 15-year sentence on a robbery conspiracy count.

A New York City man has been sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole in the beating death of his girlfriend outside her Pennsylvania home more than three years ago.

Edia Lawrence, 21, was convicted in March of second-degree murder, robbery, burglary and related crimes in the March 2017 death of 19-year-old Ahshantianna Johnson in Mount Wolf.

During Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, the Bronx native asked whether he had to be in court during victim impact statements by the victim’s family, and the York County judge told him he did. Later, referring to the appeals process, Lawrence said “This is not over. ... I’ll be back.”

News

COVID-19 12 hours ago

Number of States Under Tri-State Quarantine Order Doubles as Fauci Issues Dire U.S. Warning

Real Housewives 7 hours ago

Ex-Hubby of ‘Real Housewives of NJ' Star Hired Mobster to Assault Her Boyfriend, Feds Allege

Northeastern Regional police said three men broke into the cosmetology student’s Mount Wolf home, coerced her mother into calling her daughter to come home, and beat her outside the residence. No one else has been arrested in the slaying.

Lawrence was sentenced Tuesday to the mandatory life term as well as a consecutive 5- to 15-year sentence on a robbery conspiracy count. His mother said she feels for the victim’s family but denied that her son committed the crime, noting that police haven’t arrested the two other men.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsNew York CitydeathCourtsentenced
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us