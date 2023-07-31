NYC man convicted of 2011 murder of soon-to-be ex-wife's boyfriend

A New York City man was convicted of murdering the boyfriend of his soon-to-be ex-wife in New Jersey more than 10 years ago, prosecutors announced.

Sui Kam "Tony" Tung was convicted of murdering Robert Cantor in Teaneck, New Jersey on March 6, 2011, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced Friday after Tung was convicted the previous day of murder, aggravated arson, desecration of human remains, hindering apprehension, tampering with evidence, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, and stalking.

The conviction is in connection to the murder of Cantor, the boyfriend of Tung's soon-to-be ex-wife, at his home in Teaneck.

During the 8-week trial, witnesses established that between around 10:30 p.m. on March 5, 2011 and 1 a.m. on March 6, 2011, Tung traveled from New York City to Cantor’s home in Teaneck, eventually leading Cantor to the basement bedroom where he shot him in the back of the head with a .380 caliber handgun before setting his body and house on fire.

Tung faces 30 years to life in prison when he is sentenced on Sept. 8.