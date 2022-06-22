NYC Man Charged in Kidnapping, Sex Assault of Teen Walking Home From School

A Brooklyn man was arraigned and charged with a litany of crimes in connection with abducting and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy who was on his way home from school earlier last month, according to the district attorney's office.

Christopher Fiesco, of East Flatbush, is facing charges of predatory sexual assault, criminal sexual act, kidnapping, luring a child, sexual abuse, unlawful imprisonment and other charges, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced Wednesday.

Fiesco was ordered held without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 10.

Attorney information for Fiensco was not immediately known.

The charges stem from an investigation that allegedly found that on May 2 at around 3:50 p.m., Fiesco, who was wearing a ski mask, approached a 13-year-old boy in the area of Winthrop Street and East 98th Street in East Flatbush, grabbed the child's arm, allegedly asking him for the time. However, when the boy tried to leave, Fiesco threatened him at knifepoint, told him not to scream, and took him to a building at 87 E. 53rd St., according to the district attorney's office, citing the probe.

Allegedly, Fiesco subsequently forced the boy to climb a fire escape and enter an apartment through a window. Once inside the apartment, Fiesco told the boy to shower before repeatedly sexually assaulting the child, according to the district attorney. After the alleged attacks, Fiesco let the child leave.

The boy then went home and reported the assault to his family, who called 911.