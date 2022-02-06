NYC Bus Carrying Dozens of Passengers Hit by Gunfire in Harlem

A bus carrying several dozen passengers through Harlem in the middle of the day was struck by gunfire, police and transit officials said Sunday.

MTA officials estimate 30 people were on board the M101 bus in the vicinity of East 124th Street and Lexington Avenue when at least one bullet hit the bus. The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries among the passengers or the driver of the bus.

The union representing city bus drivers released a statement noting Sunday's shooting was the fourth instance in at least six months of gunfire hitting an MTA bus.

"In today’s incident, a bullet struck the right side of a M101 bus in the area behind the front door. It could have killed a woman sitting right there, or the Bus Operator, who is understandably very shaken up and traumatized," Richie Davis, TWU Local 100 vice president and chief of staff, said.

Authorities did not release any possible suspect descriptions following the shooting.