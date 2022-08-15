NY Neurologist Dies by Suicide at Rikers After Sex Assault Conviction, Sources Say

A New York City neurologist convicted last month of sexually assaulting patients under his care died by suicide at Rikers on Monday, sources familiar with the case said.

The Department of Correction reported a death at Rikers, the 12th so far this year, but did not name the inmate and said a cause of death was still pending.

But sources confirmed to News 4 that it was in fact Cruciani and the death was being investigated as a suicide. The Daily News was first to report the details.

Ricardo Cruciani, 68, was found guilty July 29 of one count of predatory sexual assault, one count of sexual abuse, one count attempted rape, two counts of rape and seven counts of criminal sexual act in connection to six patients who sought medical expertise to treat chronic and debilitating pain disorders.

The conviction followed a months-long trial that also found Cruciani overprescribed serious pain medication in order to keep those patients in his care.

Cruciani was due to be sentenced on Sept. 14.

Prosecutors claimed during the trial that Cruciani manipulated and sexually abused six patients at a New York City hospital and, later, at facilities in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Eventually, Cruciani allegedly developed a personal relationship with each patient, including discussing personal matters and issues. Prosecutors say that Cruciani started physical contact with his patients by stroking their hair, complimenting their appearance and giving them hugs. Through time, however, Cruciani ended up forcibly kissing the women, groping them, and forcing them to perform oral sex and have sexual intercourse.

Prosecutors say that Cruciani then forced his patients to perform sexual acts in order to receive prescriptions for pain medications that he over-prescribed to the point of addiction -- ensuring his patients could not leave his care despite the abuse.

"When patients sought outside care, some doctors refused to see them because of the dangerously high doses they were prescribed. The survivors were left with opioid addictions, sexual trauma, and without proper medical care for their extremely rare and painful diseases," according to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

Aside from the charges he faced in New York, Cruciani was also arrested in October 2021 on similar federal charges alleging that he was a serial, sexual abuser of women who went to him for help with debilitating chronic pain. The abuse allegedly took place over 15 years at his offices in New York City, Philadelphia and Hopewell, New Jersey.

