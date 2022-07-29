NY Neurologist Found Guilty of Exploiting, Sexually Assaulting Patients Under His Care

What to Know A New York City jury found a neurologist guilty of sexually assaulting patients under his care, among other crimes, prosecutors announced Friday.

Prosecutors say that Ricardo Cruciani forced his patients to perform sexual acts in order to receive prescriptions for pain medications that he over-prescribed to the point of addiction -- ensuring his patients could not leave his care despite the abuse.

Aside from his Manhattan conviction, Cruciani was arrested in 2021 on federal charges alleging he abused multiple patients over 15 years at his offices in New York City, Philadelphia and Hopewell, New Jersey.

Ricardo Cruciani, 68, was convicted of one count predatory sexual assault, one count of sexual abuse, one count attempted rape, two counts of rape and seven counts of criminal sexual act in connection to six patients who sought medical expertise to treat chronic and debilitating pain disorders.

The conviction comes following a months-long trial that also found Cruciani overprescribed serious pain medication in order to keep them in his care.

Cruciani will be sentenced on Sept. 14.

“Ricardo Cruciani abused his power as a medical professional and knowingly took advantage of his patients’ pain. We entrust doctors to respect our bodies and health when we go to them for help, yet Dr. Cruciani utterly violated that duty. Dr. Cruciani left in his wake six survivors who continue to suffer from debilitating diseases, and now, years of trauma,” said District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Prosecutors claimed during the trial that Cruciani manipulated and sexually abused six patients at a New York City hospital and, later, at facilities in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Eventually, Cruciani allegedly developed a personal relationship with each patient, including discussing personal matters and issues. Prosecutors say that Cruciani started physical contact with his patients by stroking their hair, complimenting their appearance and giving them hugs. Through time, however, Cruciani ended up forcibly kissing the women, groping them, and forcing them to perform oral sex and have sexual intercourse.

"When patients sought outside care, some doctors refused to see them because of the dangerously high doses they were prescribed. The survivors were left with opioid addictions, sexual trauma, and without proper medical care for their extremely rare and painful diseases," according to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

Aside from the charges he faced in New York, Cruciani was also arrested in October 2021 on similar federal charges alleging that he was a serial, sexual abuser of women who went to him for help with debilitating chronic pain. The abuse took place over 15 years at his offices in New York City, Philadelphia and Hopewell, New Jersey.