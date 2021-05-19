NY Man Filmed Beating 8-Month-Old Pit Bull Faces Animal Cruelty Charge: SPCA

A Yonkers man has been charged with animal cruelty after being caught on camera violently beating his months-old pit bull mix, according to the SPCA of Westchester.

James Lucas III was arrested Wednesday in connection to an incident that occurred on April 12 when the SPCA of Westchester’s Humane Law Enforcement (HLE) Unit received a call by the Yonkers Police Department reporting a pit bull was violently beaten by his owner on the top level of a parking garage.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

It was revealed that a two-minute video recording of the incident allegedly shows Lucas violently punching the 8-month-old pit bull mix named Zeus.

Zeus was immediately rushed to a local veterinary hospital for medical attention.

“By some miracle, Zeus didn’t sustain any serious injuries, but this is still a serious and horrific act of animal cruelty” said Shannon Laukhuf, Executive Director of the SPCA of Westchester. “We’re very thankful to those individuals who reported the incident so that the SPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement officers could respond quickly, ensuring Zeus’s rescue and the subsequent arrest of his owner.”

If you suspect animal cruelty or neglect, call the Police or the SPCA of Westchester’s Confidential Animal Cruelty Hotline at 914-941-7797.

Attorney information for Lucas was not immediately known.