NY Man Arrested for Killing Family Dog Over FaceTime: Police

A man accused of killing a Long Island family's dog was arrested Friday for allegedly strangling the dog during a FaceTime call with the family.

Suffolk County Police said a 23-year-old Brentwood man found the family's Chihuahua back on May 9 after escaping from its home in Central Islip. After kept the dog for a little more than three weeks, he called the family over FaceTime.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

It was during that call on June 1 that police say he threatened the family and strangled the Chihuahua. Three days later, Suffolk County detectives recovered the dog's remains at a waste facility in Holbrook.

Police arrested the 23-year-old on charges of aggravated animal cruelty and aggravated harassment. He was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for evaluation, the department said in a release Saturday.

A necropsy will be performed on the dog's remains as the official investigation continues.