NY Man Arrested for Killing Family Dog Over FaceTime: Police

A man accused of killing a Long Island family's dog was arrested Friday for allegedly strangling the dog during a FaceTime call with the family.
Suffolk County Police said a 23-year-old Brentwood man found the family's Chihuahua back on May 9 after escaping from its home in Central Islip. After kept the dog for a little more than three weeks, he called the family over FaceTime.
It was during that call on June 1 that police say he threatened the family and strangled the Chihuahua. Three days later, Suffolk County detectives recovered the dog's remains at a waste facility in Holbrook.
News
Police arrested the 23-year-old on charges of aggravated animal cruelty and aggravated harassment. He was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for evaluation, the department said in a release Saturday.
A necropsy will be performed on the dog's remains as the official investigation continues.