NY Detectives Shoot Man Police Say Threatened Them With Knife

Police detectives shot a Long Island man outside his home Saturday after officials said the man charged at them with a knife.

The shooting brought two separate police departments to the Copiague home on Buchanan Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

Investigators say detectives from Nassau County were interviewing the 39-year-old man in relation to an earlier incident when the man allegedly threatened them with a knife.

Officials did not identify the man shot by detectives. He was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries but was expected to survive.

Investigators from Suffolk County, where Copiague is located, appear to be leading the investigation of the police shooting.

Neither department involved released additional information.