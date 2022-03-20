Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Long Island

NY Detectives Shoot Man Police Say Threatened Them With Knife

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police detectives shot a Long Island man outside his home Saturday after officials said the man charged at them with a knife.

The shooting brought two separate police departments to the Copiague home on Buchanan Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

Investigators say detectives from Nassau County were interviewing the 39-year-old man in relation to an earlier incident when the man allegedly threatened them with a knife.

Officials did not identify the man shot by detectives. He was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries but was expected to survive.

A 39-year-old was shot by police on Long Island.

Investigators from Suffolk County, where Copiague is located, appear to be leading the investigation of the police shooting.

Neither department involved released additional information.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Long IslandPolice shootingCopiague
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us