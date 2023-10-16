NJ teacher allegedly produced child porn, traded explicit content with minor: Prosecutors

A New Jersey high school teacher was arrested on child pornography charges after he made a video that contained sexually explicit images of a minor as well as child sexual abuse, according to prosecutors.

Michael Hamilton was charged Friday with one count each of productions, receipt and possession of child porn, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger said in a press release. The charges stem from his actions between February and July of this year, according to court documents.

The 51-year-old Hamilton, from the Union County town of Springfield, began to trade messages with a minor on a messaging platform. Over the course of a few months, he and the victim allegedly swapped hundreds of sexually explicit messages, pictures and videos, many of which constituted child porn due to the victim's age and what the images contained.

If convicted on each of the charges, Hamilton could face more than 40 years in prison.

Hamilton made his first court appearance Friday and was detained. Attorney information for Hamilton was not immediately available.