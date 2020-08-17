NJ Priest Accused of Groping Woman at His Church, Prosecutors Say

What to Know Rev. Donato Cabardo, 56, was arrested Friday in connection with alleged sexual crimes that occurred in the rectory at St. Paul of the Cross Church in Jersey City where Cabardo is a diocesan priest, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

According to prosecutors, the alleged crimes involved an adult female victim and were first reported to the Archdiocese of Newark. The Archdiocese notified the New Jersey Clergy Abuse Task Force and the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit which then investigated the allegations.

Prosecutors say that their investigation revealed that between January and July 2020 Cabardo allegedly touched the victim’s breast and buttocks for the purpose of sexually arousing or sexually gratifying himself. He also allegedly pressed his cheek against her cheek and kissed her cheek, hand, face and head.

Cabardo has been charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact and one count of harassment, a petty disorderly persons offense.

Following his arrest, he was released on a summons complaint and is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 9.

Attorney information for Cabardo was not immediately known.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office SVU continues to investigate the case and urges anyone with information is asked to contact the Prosecutor’s Office at 201-915-1234 or to leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s official website at: http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/tips/ . All information will remain confidential.

In a statement to News 4, the Archdiocese of Newark said: “A priest of the Archdiocese of Newark has surrendered to civil authorities based on allegations of inappropriate sexual misconduct with an adult. The Archdiocese was made aware of the allegations recently, alerted civil authorities, as per policy, and is cooperating fully.

"The Archdiocese of Newark takes seriously all credible complaints of sexual misconduct by members of the clergy, religious, lay staff and volunteers of the Archdiocese of Newark. Anyone who wishes to report an incident of sexual misconduct committed by a member of the Archdiocese of Newark is encouraged to immediately inform their County Prosecutor and the Archdiocesan Office for the Protection of the Faithful. For more information, visit online at www.rcan.org.”