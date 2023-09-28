NJ man allegedly impersonated police officer to pull driver over and steal cellphone

A New Jersey man was arrested after he impersonated a police officer and pulled a driver over, then stole the victim's cellphone, according to police.

Anthony Burke faces multiple charges for the incident in Freehold on Sept. 17, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said. Burke made it appear as if he were a police officer and went to pull over a driver, according to police.

After making the phony traffic stop, Burke then stole the victim's cell phone before leaving, law enforcement said.

Police caught up with Burke days later and placed him under arrest — during an actual traffic stop in Freehold.

Burke was charged with fourth-degree impersonating an officer and second-degree robbery. He was also charged with four counts of third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance for a separate incident.

Attorney information for the 46-year-old Burke was not immediately clear.