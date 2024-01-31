Crime and Courts

North Bergen

NJ man accused of stalking, creating fake social media accounts in victims' likeness

Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images

A 39-year-old man is accused of stalking his victims by creating social media accounts in their likeness among other alleged behavior, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said.

Sarju Patel, of North Bergen, was arrested on charges of stalking, cyber-harassment and harassment on Monday, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Members of the prosecutor's Cyber Crimes Unit executed a search warrant earlier this week at Patel's residence in connection to a stalking investigation. The probe allegedly revealed that Patel created social media accounts with numerous vanity names in the likeness of his victims. He also allegedly posted photographs of the victims, checked-in online at various locations associated with the victims and their families and even sent physical letters to the workplace of one of the victims, the prosecutor's office said.

Attorney information was not immediately available.

