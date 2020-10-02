NJ Hypnotist Charged With Sexual Assault After Allegedly Subjecting Patients to Prostate Exams

A New Jersey hypnotist was arrested after allegedly subjecting patients to prostate exams, or asking them to submit to one, when they visited his office, prosecutors said.

Robert Bruckner, 55, was charged with sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child and practicing medicine without a license, the Essex County Prosecutor's office said.

Assistant Prosecutor Jeffrey Conrad said it was not known whether Bruckner, an unlicensed doctor who lives in Randolph, allegedly committed the acts while any of the patients were under hypnosis. He advertises hypnosis services to both adults and children, prosecutors said.

Attorney information for Bruckner was not immediately available.