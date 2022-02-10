Crime and Courts

Newark

NJ Gospel Singer, 75, Charged With Sex Crime, Practicing Medicine Without License

The 75-year-old man allegedly told his victim he could get him a job with NJ Transit but would have to perform a physical exam first

A 75-year-old gospel singer from New Jersey has been charged with criminal sexual contact, unlicensed practice of medicine and luring and adult, according to Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

Albert J. Lewis, of Newark, was arrested Tuesday at his home, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced Thursday.

Prosecutors allege a 41-year-old Congolese national, reported to police that the Lewis introduced himself in January and claimed that he could get him a job with NJTransit.

Lewis allegedly told him to visit a particular address, which was later determined to be the Lewis' home, for more information. Allegedly, when the victim arrived at the address, Lewis explained that he would have to perform a physical examination to ensure that he is fit for the job.

As part of the purported physical examination, Lewis allegedly instructed the victim to disrobe and then allegedly proceeded to commit an act of criminal sexual contact upon the victim.

Attorney information for Lewis was not immediately known.

